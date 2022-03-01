RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Police arrest man who faked robbery to flee abroad with boss’ GH¢69k

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A young man who lodged a complaint with the Accra Regional Police Command that he had been robbed of GHC69,000 belonging to his boss has confessed to faking the robbery to escape abroad with the cash.

Suspect Godfred Kataso
Suspect Godfred Kataso

Police investigations revealed that the suspect, Godfred Kataso’s narrations were incoherent.

Recommended articles

He had filed a complaint at the Accra Central Police Station on Friday, February 11, that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with the said money on his way to deposit it in a bank.

However, realising that his modus operandi had become obvious, he confessed to feigning the incident in order to travel abroad with the money.

Police managed to retrieve the money from the suspect, and he is to be put before a court for trial.

READ ALSO: Private jet hired to pick Adwoa Asafo cost GHS1,068,500 not GHS120k – Ablakwa

Meanwhile, police in the Upper East Region gunned down a suspected robber during a shootout at the Nyariga Forest along the Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2022.

According to the police, a team of its officers on patrol responded to intelligence gathered that armed robbers were attacking traders from the Nyariga market. Upon getting to the said location, the team encountered three young men wielding pump-action guns.

"The robbers engaged the Police in a shootout and one was gunned down in the process but the two others managed to escape. The injured suspect was rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer. Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation.

"Items retrieved from him inlude the pump-action gun with serial No. MVS4951A loaded with five (5) rounds of BB cartridge ammunition he was using. Also, a backpack containing eleven (11) rounds of the same BB cartridge ammunition was retrieved from the scene," the service said in a statement on its Facebook page.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Who gave NATO the right to kill Gadhafi? – Angry Putin asked 10 years ago (video)

Muammar Gadhafi and Vladimir Putin

"I want to die, I’m tired" - 106-year-old woman who witnessed World War 1 (video)

Euphrasie Kanyundo

18-year-old girl jailed 50 years for death of 10 classmates in fire outbreak

Sad scenes as former student of Moi Girls High School is jailed in Kenya's Nairobi

Stranded Ghanaian students in Ukraine gather to pray for God’s help (video)

Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine