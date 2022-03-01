Police arrest man who faked robbery to flee abroad with boss’ GH¢69k

He had filed a complaint at the Accra Central Police Station on Friday, February 11, that two young men robbed him at gunpoint and made away with the said money on his way to deposit it in a bank.

However, realising that his modus operandi had become obvious, he confessed to feigning the incident in order to travel abroad with the money.

Police managed to retrieve the money from the suspect, and he is to be put before a court for trial.

Meanwhile, police in the Upper East Region gunned down a suspected robber during a shootout at the Nyariga Forest along the Bolgatanga-Nyariga stretch.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2022.

According to the police, a team of its officers on patrol responded to intelligence gathered that armed robbers were attacking traders from the Nyariga market. Upon getting to the said location, the team encountered three young men wielding pump-action guns.

"The robbers engaged the Police in a shootout and one was gunned down in the process but the two others managed to escape. The injured suspect was rushed to the Regional Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer. Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation.