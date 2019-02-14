The story of how a suspected phone thief was punished by a group of men when they put pepper into her vagina went viral. But according to new developments, that accusation was false which has led to the arrest of the men involved.

According to the source, the main orchestrator of the plot was a pained man whose sexual advances were turned down by the lady. As payback, he formulated the stolen phone alarm and proceeded to abuse her with the help of his friends.

Thankfully, the police have them in custody and are monitoring the recovery of the victim. Hopefully, justice would be served.

