Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner who abused baby


Justice Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner and others who abused baby

In a video that has been circulating on social media, a man believed to be a pastor is seen wearing a white long dress.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Police mounts a search for prayer camp owner who abused baby play

The Cyber Crime Unit at the Ghana Police Service has mounted a search for owner of a certain prayer camp and parents of a little girl who was abused there in the name of healing.

Head of the unit, Chief Supt. Herbert Gustave Johnson is reported to have told Accra-based Adom News that: “I gave out an instruction for the video to be analysed well to ascertain what was really happening in the video as I couldn’t watch the full video myself because of how dehumanizing it is looking at how the child was being thrown up and down.

He is surrounded by women dressed in like manner with red robes on their waists who are moving round him and acting in a way characteristic of modern day  spiritual churches.

While the women move round him, he is seen raising the child who looks sick, haphazardly as though it was a lifeless doll.

"Arrest this” pastor, “charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse”- Kofi Bentil to police play

 

At a point, he sat on the baby girl and then lifted her by the hair and threw her in the air.

Many Facebook users could not muster courage to watch the assault being perpetrated on the innocent girl, while others doubt the incident happened in Ghana.

However, the voiceover describing the incident in Twi says it happened in Ghana.

It is not clear what exactly was deemed to be wrong with the little girl to warrant such a reckless abuse.

Meanwhile, reacting to the video on Facebook, Kofi Bentil wrote: “This is so hard to watch.

“Ghana Police, please find this Man and arrest him. 
“Charge him with aggravated assault and child abuse.
“He is a danger to all around him.”

For easy identification and arrest, Chief Supt. Herbert Gustave Johnson is counting on the public to volunteer information.

He seized the opportunity to issue a stern warning that: “Section 39 of the Children’s Act says children should not be exposed when they are at fault so I I want to inform all Ghanaians especially the pastors who call children witches and wizards on airwaves to be wary of such acts because the police are going to arrest all of them."

Watch the video below:

