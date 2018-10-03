Popular Ghanaian lesbians make a video in bed

Pulse.com.gh logo
These two bold ladies believed to be Ghanaians living in the UK have shared a video of themselves in bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Although the LGBT community not is ostracized, same-sex relationships are still very much a sore topic in Ghana. Most of its members prefer to keep their businesses private.

Expect these two bold ladies believed to be Ghanaians living abroad. They shared a video of themselves in bed naked expect a white sheet covering them. The lady recording the video can be heard saying, “We are in bed together. We just got back home and we are about to do the do … so stop distracting us.”

Reportedly, she made the video to tell off her friend who kept calling hence running her me-time with her lover. Should we wish the couple best of times or nah?

