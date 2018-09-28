Porn star narrates how and why she joined the ‘trade’

news

Nigerian porn actress, Annie Blonde has explained the circumstances that compelled her to venture into the adult film industry, saying it was not her desire to act pornography.

She said her troubles began when she was once raped during an errand for her aunt at night.

Blonde added that worsening her plight was the fact that she had to drop out of the University of Ibadan in her 200level, ostensibly due to lack of support.

According to her social media post published on yabaleftonline.ng, she finally decided to act porn to fend for herself after all attempts to get employment proved futile.

She said:

“Am not writing this to get pity or love from anyone, Let me start from this. I grew up with my uncle and aunty. I went to primary school, secondary school and then to the university.

“I left university when I was in 200l going to 300. I really never wanted to leave but I had to leave when I was raped (I went home for holidays like any normal child would go home I was raped which was caused by aunty cause I was sent out in the middle of the night because of meat because I forgot 1000naira meat ).

“The day I was raped I never told anyone at home cause even if I did everyone will think I was a lair I will never forget the spot I was raped. I was in the hospital for a week, cried for pain needed help I left home left school behind. I looked for job everywhere no one was ready to help until I get laid with which I really needed the money to go to school since my admission was not expired yet.”

“I didn’t have anywhere to go because I left home I was called a bastard many times my uncle always said I should go and die like my mother did.

“To be sincere, I have never seen my father or mother b4 I don’t know who my sisters and brothers are, even if I see them I will never know they are the ones. The rest part is for another day .never judge anyone don’t be too quick to condemn because no one knows we’re we will all end up on the last day.”