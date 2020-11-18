Presidential election quiz: Akufo-Addo or Mahama?
The December 7, 2020 general elections is just a few days away. While some Ghanaians are clear in their minds as to who they will vote for, others are undecided, probably because they are uncertain about the manifesto promises of the two leading candidates Akufo-Addo and Mahama. This quiz may help in making a decision.
88 district hospitals should be built across the country.
Yes
No
Unsure
Should the mandatory national service and licensure exams for teacher trainees be abolished and the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates restored?
Yes
No
Unsure
There should be an airport and a harbour built in Cape Coast
No
Unsure
Yes
All customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked-up should be paid in full and indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector restored.
Unsure
Yes
No
There should be a stadium in the Oti region.
Yes
No
Unsure
Assembly members should be trained and remunerated to be responsible for the local level registration of births and deaths.
No
Unsure
Yes
Government must pay rent for the youth to help alleviate their housing challenges.
Yes
No
Unsure
The double-track system of secondary education should be abolished through an emergency and massive infrastructure drive.
Yes
No
Unsure
Model SHS must be built in Zongo community to ensure access to education by dwellers.
No
Yes
Unsure
There should be free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) from the second cycle to Tertiary level.
Unsure
Yes
No
Tertiary students should access student loans without guarantors.
No
Yes
Unsure
The automatic employment of Nursing Trainee graduates should be restored.
Yes
No
Unsure
The size of government should be reduced by at least forty (40) ministers to reduce government expenditure.
No
Yes
Unsure
