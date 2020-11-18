  1. Filla

Presidential election quiz: Akufo-Addo or Mahama?

Andreas Kamasah
The December 7, 2020 general elections is just a few days away. While some Ghanaians are clear in their minds as to who they will vote for, others are undecided, probably because they are uncertain about the manifesto promises of the two leading candidates Akufo-Addo and Mahama. This quiz may help in making a decision.

88 district hospitals should be built across the country.

Yes
No
Unsure

Should the mandatory national service and licensure exams for teacher trainees be abolished and the automatic employment of teacher trainee graduates restored?

Yes
No
Unsure

There should be an airport and a harbour built in Cape Coast

No
Unsure
Yes

All customers of the collapsed financial institutions whose monies are locked-up should be paid in full and indigenous Ghanaian participation in the financial sector restored.

Unsure
Yes
No

There should be a stadium in the Oti region.

Yes
No
Unsure

Assembly members should be trained and remunerated to be responsible for the local level registration of births and deaths.

No
Unsure
Yes

Government must pay rent for the youth to help alleviate their housing challenges.

Yes
No
Unsure

The double-track system of secondary education should be abolished through an emergency and massive infrastructure drive.

Yes
No
Unsure

Model SHS must be built in Zongo community to ensure access to education by dwellers.

No
Yes
Unsure

There should be free Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) from the second cycle to Tertiary level.

Unsure
Yes
No

Tertiary students should access student loans without guarantors.

No
Yes
Unsure

The automatic employment of Nursing Trainee graduates should be restored.

Yes
No
Unsure

The size of government should be reduced by at least forty (40) ministers to reduce government expenditure.

No
Yes
Unsure
