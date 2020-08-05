The book written by Professor Kwamena Ahwoi’s sought to catalogue events that took place in the NDC from its PNDC days with Jerry John Rawlings being the leader.

However, it has come under serious scrutiny since its launch and the founder of the NDC who happens to be the protagonist has taken a serious view of some of its contents.

He has indicated that he will soon deal with what he referred to as an attempt by Professor Ahwoi to denigrate him by peddling falsehood about him.

READ ALSO: “I had the power to manipulate wealthy men; my aunt taught me about charms” – Ex-prostitute

Ostensibly to avoid the wrath of Mr Rawlings, Dan Abodakpi, Dr. Omane Boamah, and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa have disassociated themselves from the book and its portions that made references to them.

Interestingly, not many people have realised that the foreword of the book which has been described as having the potential to ruin the NDC’s chances in the upcoming elections was written by the party’s running mate probably before being chosen to partner its candidate.

It is instructive to note that this story does not seek to suggest that the NDC running mate wrote anything in the foreword against Mr Rawlings. She did her job as any other person would have done writing a foreword.

See what Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang wrote:

See what Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang wrote in the forward for “Working with the Rawlings”