Quiz: If a baby dog is called puppy, how are the babies of these familiar animals called?

Andreas Kamasah
There are certain basic things that most people don't pay attention to due to bread and butter issues. But not knowing the names of the young ones of these familiar animals will be surprising.

Kid is a baby...

goat
human
fowl
goat Next question

A baby sheep is called ...

calf
Lamb
sheepling
Lamb Next question

Nymph is the name of a baby...

grasshopper
snake
lizard
grasshopper Next question

How is a baby cat is called?

chicken
nanny
Kitten
Kitten Next question

What is the name for a baby fowl?

chicken
Chicks
cock
Chicks Next question

Snakelet, neonate, hatchling are all names of a baby...

crocodile
Alligator
snake
snake Next question

Duckling refers to a baby...

turkey
duck
guinea fowl
duck Next question

What is a baby butterfly called?

caterpillar
Larva
cocoon
Larva Next question

If pork refers to the meat derived from pig, what then is the name of a baby pig?

piggery
piglet
billy
piglet Next question

Calf is the name for a baby...

sheep
pig
cow
cow Next question
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
