Quiz: If a baby dog is called puppy, how are the babies of these familiar animals called?
There are certain basic things that most people don't pay attention to due to bread and butter issues. But not knowing the names of the young ones of these familiar animals will be surprising.
Kid is a baby...
goat
human
fowl
goat Next question
A baby sheep is called ...
calf
Lamb
sheepling
Lamb Next question
Nymph is the name of a baby...
grasshopper
snake
lizard
grasshopper Next question
How is a baby cat is called?
chicken
nanny
Kitten
Kitten Next question
What is the name for a baby fowl?
chicken
Chicks
cock
Chicks Next question
Snakelet, neonate, hatchling are all names of a baby...
crocodile
Alligator
snake
snake Next question
Duckling refers to a baby...
turkey
duck
guinea fowl
duck Next question
What is a baby butterfly called?
caterpillar
Larva
cocoon
Larva Next question
If pork refers to the meat derived from pig, what then is the name of a baby pig?
piggery
piglet
billy
piglet Next question
Calf is the name for a baby...
sheep
pig
cow
cow Next question
You only know the names of their meat but you don't care to know any more information about them
Share your score:
The way you like chewing meat, it would have been surprising if you had scored anything lower
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh