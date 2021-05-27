RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Popular Brazilian rapper MC Kevin has died after jumping from a balcony to prevent his wife from catching him in a threesome act.

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome
Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome Pulse Ghana

The 23-year-old was said to be having a threesome with his friend, Victor Fontenelle, and model Bianca Domingues in a hotel room on May 16, 2021.

Recommended articles

According to a report by Pink News, someone knocked on the door of the hotel, prompting the trio to panic.

MC Kevin thought it was his wife, 33-year-old Deolane Bezerra, who was knocking at the door and tried to escape.

He reportedly rushed to the balcony and attempted to jump onto a terrace below but unfortunately missed.

The rapper fell five floors to his death, landing on the patio by the hotel’s swimming pool.

Rio de Janeiro police chief Antenor Júnior later revealed that tests proved the rapper had consumed excessive alcohol.

“We must point out that all testimonies report excessive consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances, illicit drugs,” he said.

“Extremely scared, worried about being caught cheating by his wife, he panicked and tried to go down to the floor below when he slipped, fell and unfortunately died.”

MC Kevin died from head trauma and cerebral haemorrhage after hitting the ground.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

5 things a man would do only if he truly loves you

I was addicted to masturbation; Uncle Ebo Whyte recounts pathetic honeymoon

Uncle Ebo Whyte

Rahim Banda and 5 Ghanaian child stars who have grown up to be amazing adults

Rahim Banda, Yaa Yaa Jackson and Evelyn Addo

Actress says queefing during sex is different from flatulence

Actress Ama Serwaa