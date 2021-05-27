Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

According to a report by Pink News, someone knocked on the door of the hotel, prompting the trio to panic.

MC Kevin thought it was his wife, 33-year-old Deolane Bezerra, who was knocking at the door and tried to escape.

He reportedly rushed to the balcony and attempted to jump onto a terrace below but unfortunately missed.

The rapper fell five floors to his death, landing on the patio by the hotel’s swimming pool.

Rio de Janeiro police chief Antenor Júnior later revealed that tests proved the rapper had consumed excessive alcohol.

“We must point out that all testimonies report excessive consumption of alcohol and narcotic substances, illicit drugs,” he said.

“Extremely scared, worried about being caught cheating by his wife, he panicked and tried to go down to the floor below when he slipped, fell and unfortunately died.”