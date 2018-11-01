Pulse.com.gh logo
"Real men do one round and sleep; jobless ones release all their poverty inside" - Actress

According to Pat Ugwu, it is only jobless men who spend a whole night having sex with their partners because they want to release all their poverty and frustrations inside the women.

Pat Ugwu says Real men do one round and sleep play

While some women lament over their partners’ inability to satisfy them or spend sufficient time making love with them, claiming to be exhausted, a Nollywood actress claims such men are the real men.

The curvaceous actress resorted to Instagram to say: “Real men do one round and sleep. But the jobless ones will hit it overnight like they are releasing their poverty inside ur hunny pot.”

Pat Ugwu says Real men do one round and sleep play

 

She apparently thought she was attacking men, but some fellow women will vehemently disagree with her. There have been instances where women have sought divorce because their partners could not go beyond one round of sex.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

