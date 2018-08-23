Juliet Ibrahim seems to have spoken the minds of many other people. Some Facebook users have been giving her thumbs up, saying she was spot-on.
Captioning a sexy photo of herself on the beach, the mother of one wrote on her IG page: “Remove sex from a relationship, and you’ll discover that a lot of people have nothing to offer.”
One user identified as Compton Lax said: “I might end my relationship pretty soon just because my present girl friend is not too much into sex. She is 100% right to me.”
Another user, Engr Gabriel Godsend also said: “True talk, even me self I can't stay in a relationship without sex.”