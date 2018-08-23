Pulse.com.gh logo
“Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will be worthless”


Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim seems to have spoken the minds of many other people. Some Facebook users have been giving her thumbs up, saying she was spot-on.

If you "Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer" – Juliet Ibrahim

Actress, Juliet Ibrahim has sparked a conversation about how indispensable sex is in relationships, saying some people will be worthless in their various relationships in its absence.

Captioning a sexy photo of herself on the beach, the mother of one wrote on her IG page: “Remove sex from a relationship, and you’ll discover that a lot of people have nothing to offer.”

Well, Juliet Ibrahim seems to have spoken the minds of many other people. Some Facebook users have been giving her thumbs up, saying she was spot-on.

One user identified as Compton Lax said: “I might end my relationship pretty soon just because my present girl friend is not too much into sex. She is 100% right to me.”

If you "Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer" – Juliet Ibrahim

 

Another user, Engr Gabriel Godsend also said: “True talk, even me self I can't stay in a relationship without sex.”

The actress might have been getting the supports because she chose her words carefully in a way that would not be considered sweeping.

Here are some reactions on Facebook:
If you "Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer" – Juliet Ibrahim
 

