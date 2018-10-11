Pulse.com.gh logo
Restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner


Video Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner

Owner of the restaurant, Sun Zhaoguo admitted to charging the tourist the money on the receipt, saying, “That’s nothing at all in Dubai”.

  • Published:
Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner play

A Shanghai restaurant is reportedly being investigated by authorities in China for charging a Dubai tourist and his seven friends a whopping 400,000 yuan ($58,000) for a 20-course dinner.

Odditycentral.com which reported the news said a photo of the 400,000 yuan receipt from Maggie’s Restaurant started circulating on Chinese social media last month, and although a spokesperson for the restaurant initially claimed that the photo was fake, adding that they don’t even serve some of the dishes listed on the receipt, the owner and master chef at the restaurant, Sun Zhaoguo, later confirmed that Maggie’s did serve the ultra-expensive dinner to eight guests, a VIP from Dubai and his friends.

Some workers of Maggie’s Restaurant are reported as saying the prices in contention are completely “impossible”, saying they don’t charge anything close to the prices on the viral controversial receipt.

However, owner of the restaurant, Sun Zhaoguo admitted to charging the tourist the money on the receipt, saying, “That’s nothing at all in Dubai”.

Odditycentral.com reported Sun Zhaoguo as having clarified that this was privately-tailored for the VIP guests, using expensive ingredients sourced from all over the country. He also cooked the 20 dishes personally, which also bumped up the receipt significantly.

Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner play

 

Some of the most expensive items on the receipt are the Crocodile Tail Soup ($2,449), Wild Yellow Croaker – ($2,303) and Half Abalone with Sake Jelly ($1,866).

As if that was not enough, there was also a high Service Fee of $5,542.

Shanghaist translated the list of all the items listed on the receipt as follows:

Organic Pickles $5.54
Crispy Salty Chicken $14.29
Abalone with Braised Pepper $20.13
Snail Cooked in Sauce $17.21
Braised Pork with Soju $14.29
Fennel Roots $8.46
Asparagus $11.37
Cold Dish $9.92
Premium Caviar $729 x 8
Half Abalone with Sake Jelly $1,866 x 8
Yangtze River Crab $408 x 8
Duck with Olive $421
Salt-seared Miyazaki Steak $230 x 8
Shrimp Roe with Crispy Sea Cucumber $58 x 8
Crocodile Tail Soup $2,449
Wild Yellow Croaker $2,303 x 7.4
Fish Maw in Abalone Sauce $845 x 8
Boiled Giant Conch $230 x 8.6
Xiahehe $8.46 x 8
Zhonghua Cigarette $12.83
Chauffeur’s meal $80.21
Double Flavor Cake in Wine Sauce $5.54 x 8
Yunnan Dianhong Tea 82.84
Coke $2.63 x 8
Orange Juice $39
Service fee $5,542

 

The Beijing News also reported an anonymous source as having alleged that on September 19, the same evening these rich Dubai patrons allegedly had the 20-course dinner at Maggie’s, a group of “rich second generation” guests also consumed 480,000 yuan worth of expensive drinks.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Changning District Market Supervision Bureau is currently investigating the matter, according to reports.

