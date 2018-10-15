Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make him rob his store

news

Could you imagine having a rare discretion to allow or disallow armed robbers to rob you of your belongings after they have successfully make their way into your house?

A Japanese armed robber surprised police in Ogori City, Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture after he voluntarily turned himself in following refusal of manager of a convenient store to allow him to rob his store.

The suspected robber, according to odditycentral.com, walked into a Lawson convenience store on October 5, at around 1:40 AM and sought the manager’s permission to rob the store.

“I’ve come with the intent to intimidate you and rob this store, may I ask you to please cooperate with me?” the humble robber asked the store manager.

However, since the armed robber himself had made the robbery negotiable, the store manager is quoted as saying “I can’t do that.”

Harmless as the armed robber was, he quietly stepped out as the store owner refused to make him rob the convenient store, without uttering a word.

Surprisingly, about five minutes later, the suspected criminal went straight to the police in the area instead of moving to another location to carry out his criminal activity.

Guess what he told the police! He reportedly confessed to them that he had attempted robbing a convenient store just some few minutes ago, but did not succeed.

He was then detained and a preliminary charge of attempted robbery levelled against him.

Reports say when police conducted a search on the humble robber, they discovered a kitchen knife on him, but shockingly he never tried to use it to attack his victim.

Police are said to be conducting further investigations to ascertain the motive behind the polite robber’s attempted robbery.

Japanese are reportedly polite people, but this robber’s politeness is thought by many as extraordinary.