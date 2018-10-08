Pulse.com.gh logo
Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite


Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite

  • Published:
Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite play

A Michigan man had been using a doorstep since 1988, did not know that it was a whole treasury he has been stepping on for the past three decades. It now turns out to be a meteorite worth $100,000.

According to UPI.com, the man, who has asked to remain anonymous knew the 22-pound rock came from outer space ever since he bought the house in 1988. The previous owner showed him around the property at the time and said the meteorite arrived on the farm during a meteor shower in the 1930s.

All these years neither the former nor the current owner of the house knew that meteorite was such an expensive rock, until recently when the latter heard of people selling little pieces of the rock for huge monies.

"I said, 'Wait a minute. I wonder how much mine is worth," the man is quoted as having said.

Reports say he then took his rock to Mona Sirbescu, a geology faculty member in earth and atmospheric sciences at Central Michigan University.

New study shows that regular church goers live longer

 

Mona Sirbescu told him it's the sixth-largest meteorite found in Michigan, saying: "I could tell right away that this was something special. It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically."

It is reported that though the meteorite has not been sold yet, Smithsonian Museum and another collector are interested in buying it, and pieces of it may also be cut for research purposes.

You might want to check your doorstep now to see if it is just an ordinary rock or it is actually your treasury lying down there, while you suffer to get daily meal.

