'Rude' groom refuses to repeat vows after the officiating pastor (Video)

A South African groom who refused to repeat marriage vows after the pastor officiating his wedding has defended his conduct, saying he has no regrets.

Linda Mthethwa is seen in a viral and widely condemned video bluntly refusing to say "till death do us part" and "for richer or poorer", even as the pastor insisted that he did.

Daily News reports that the wedding took place in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal, over the weekend where Linda tied the knot with his wife identified as Tiny Mthethwa, with whom he already has three children.

His conduct at the event triggered backlash from social media users, some of whom thought did not deserve the woman he got married to.

Meanwhile, in an interview after the shameful incident, Linda said the pastor had no right to determine what should cause a breakdown or success of his marriage.

He is quoted as saying: “I have been with my wife for a very long time. I was not going to allow some pastor tell me that only death will do us part. Why must we involve death in our vows like one of us has to kill the other?”

Linda reportedly added that the cost of the wedding had already rendered him poor and he has no hopes of getting any richer in future. He therefore thought it unnecessary to repeat ‘for richer or poorer’ after the pastor.

Despite the social media attacks, Linda and his wife claim to have had a great wedding and are living happily. They chose not to respond to the attacks, saying "the damage has already been done."