Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician


Video Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician

In a viral video, the said security officer is seen attempting to prevent the supposed politician’s car from moving.

  • Published:
Security officer’s penis disappears after taking money from politician play

Reports circulating online suggest that a security man at City Mall in Nigeria almost died after his manhood allegedly disappeared following money he took from a politician at a political event.

A video of the incident was reportedly posted online by Instagram user, @captainblazee and it has since gone viral.

He is also heard screaming, saying “my dick is at stake and he wants to go”.

Despite all the heckling the car sped off after a gunshot was fired from the vehicle.

It is not clear yet how the security man was eventually saved.

Instagram user, @captainblazee captioned the video: “Where are we heading in Nigeria!
“Today at the CITY HALL Lagos island.
“During a political gathering, this security guide claimed that the man in the jeep gave him money and his manhood (dick) disappeared, he cried for help but no one including the police officers could stop the vehicle. The victim almost died as the accused person drove to kill and got away with a gun shoot out from the jeep.
“#JahSaveUs #EkoForShow #HelpNigerians#WickedPoliticians #MoneyRitual#2019Election #SecurityGuide#LifeOfAShowman”

Watch the video below:

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

