See how South Africans are rejoicing over legalisation of Marijuana

Most South Africans are celebrating the legalisation of private cultivation and use of Indian hemp after the country’s highest court ruled in favour of activist who had filed a suit at the court.

Per the court’s ruling, South Africans are free to smoke weed and even grow it for private use.

The only time one would be found in breach of the laws of South Africa is when they are seen smoking or holding the hard drug in public.

The landmark ruling follows a suit filed by three South Africans against the hitherto ban on Indian hemp popularly known in the country as Dagga

They argued that the continued ban on the weed "intrudes unjustifiably into their private spheres".

Judges of the Supreme Court voted unanimously in favour of the legalisation of the controversial herb for private use only.

Deputy Chief Justice, Raymond Zondo in pronouncing the court’s ruling said: "It will not be a criminal offence for an adult person to use or be in possession of cannabis in private for his or her personal consumption."

The ruling has got Cannabis activists rejoicing and applauding the court for its decision.

The Cannabis Development Council of South Africa did not only welcome the ruling, but also called on the government to immediately drop charges against everyone facing cannabis related prosecution.

Reports say the court gave parliament 24 months to change the country’s law to reflect its ruling, and also determine what quantity of the Cannabis can South Africans grow or use in private.

Meanwhile, the celebration is fiercer on social media as South Africans on twitter are making fun of how freely they will now smoke without fear of arrest.

