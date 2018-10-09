news

The story of a Nigerian lady who was supposed to have been used for a sacrifice, but the native doctor rejected her, claiming she was a ‘runs girl’ who had been used for another sacrifice already, has sent shivers down the spines of many.

A twitter user identified as @iam_zamahni is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having shared the story of the unnamed lady on social media.

She said the lady was a ‘runs girl’ who was lured to Abuja by a new client. After spending days with the client at a hotel, the lady found herself in a ritualist’s shrine.

Narrating the frightening story, @iam_zamahni said: “My neighbours daughter that was kidnapped on the 28th of Sept just returned home this morning crying. She was kidnapped to be used for Rituals but the Native Doctor said a superior power from ijebu already used her soul for Rituals and she can’t be used again, cos she’s USELESS

“According to her; she travelled to Abuja to meet a friend she has known for some time. On getting there the man was richer than she expected but she suspected something was wrong cos he can’t be so rich from selling only perfume oils.

“They spent the night together and she was only getting credit alerts but he didn’t want to have sex with her cos he was saving her for Rituals. The 3rd day came he told her he will be travelling that she can stay in the hotel till anytime she wants to travel home.

“According to her; that night by 2 am someone came to wake her up, she said she can’t remember who, but she followed the person, only to see herself in a shrine and the only person she could recognise was her friend. (The guy she went to see in Abuja) and there were other girls too.

“So she was furious, trying to ask the people how she got there but nobody was answering her. She said she watch them doing their enchantment and she also saw other girls were coming in, ( probably runs Girls) and they were all together, the ones they took out never came back.

“Then someone came to where they were and asked her to follow him she followed him again, on getting to the shrine they told her so sit inside a calabash, she did but nothing happened. Then the Native Doctor tied a leaf around her neck and Screamed!!! Saying they brought a corpse.

“He then called her friend (the guy she went to see in Abuja) in anger the Native Doctor slapped him and asked him if he’s not serious with performing the rituals and that he has 48hrs to provide someone or he’ll run mad. That she (my neighbour’s daughter) has been used previously.

“She has been used previously and that she’s not worth anything, and anyone who comes in contact with her sexually also carries the same curse, and that’s how it’ll be till eternity. He then called some people to throw her away. They came and carried her away.

“They dropped her in the middle of the road, with the intention that a trailer or truck will drive by and crush her to death. But luckily for her, the driver saw her in the middle of the road naked and stopped. He took off his shirt and covered her, moved her from the road and drove off.

“According to her she was just by the road seeing people passing by but she couldn’t say a word, they probably thought she was MAD. So a relative from the same village who knows her father saw her there and called her dad, that he saw her daughter sitting by the road looking Mad.

“And the Dad was shocked cos they’ve been trying to reach her on phone and her roommates in school don’t know her whereabouts. They found her somewhere in Ogun state and she came home this morning.

“Her parents are making preparations to take her back to ijebu to trace where and who used her for Rituals. Imagine having a beautiful face and nothing good is coming your way cos nobody is seeing you, someone made you a walking corpse cos you’re desperately in love with money.

“I used to think it’s a movie till it happened to my Neighbour. This is not a Story. It’s real; the World is wicked. Be careful out there please.”

Meanwhile, some Facebook users have expressed mixed reactions to the story. While some believe it was God’s intervention that saved the lady, others thought the story was fabricated.