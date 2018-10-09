Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Priest rejects lady for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse”


Mystery! Fetish priest rejects lady brought for sacrifice, says “she is a living corpse”

A twitter user identified as @iam_zamahni is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having shared the story of the unnamed lady on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“she is a living corpse” - Priest rejects lady as sacrifice play

The story of a Nigerian lady who was supposed to have been used for a sacrifice, but the native doctor rejected her, claiming she was a ‘runs girl’ who had been used for another sacrifice already, has sent shivers down the spines of many.

A twitter user identified as @iam_zamahni is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having shared the story of the unnamed lady on social media.

She said the lady was a ‘runs girl’ who was lured to Abuja by a new client. After spending days with the client at a hotel, the lady found herself in a ritualist’s shrine.

Narrating the frightening story, @iam_zamahni said: “My neighbours daughter that was kidnapped on the 28th of Sept just returned home this morning crying. She was kidnapped to be used for Rituals but the Native Doctor said a superior power from ijebu already used her soul for Rituals and she can’t be used again, cos she’s USELESS

“According to her; she travelled to Abuja to meet a friend she has known for some time. On getting there the man was richer than she expected but she suspected something was wrong cos he can’t be so rich from selling only perfume oils.

READ ALSO: 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family pressure and frustration

“she is a living corpse” - Priest rejects lady as sacrifice play

 

“They spent the night together and she was only getting credit alerts but he didn’t want to have sex with her cos he was saving her for Rituals. The 3rd day came he told her he will be travelling that she can stay in the hotel till anytime she wants to travel home.

“According to her; that night by 2 am someone came to wake her up, she said she can’t remember who, but she followed the person, only to see herself in a shrine and the only person she could recognise was her friend. (The guy she went to see in Abuja) and there were other girls too.

“So she was furious, trying to ask the people how she got there but nobody was answering her. She said she watch them doing their enchantment and she also saw other girls were coming in, ( probably runs Girls) and they were all together, the ones they took out never came back.

“Then someone came to where they were and asked her to follow him she followed him again, on getting to the shrine they told her so sit inside a calabash, she did but nothing happened. Then the Native Doctor tied a leaf around her neck and Screamed!!! Saying they brought a corpse.

“He then called her friend (the guy she went to see in Abuja) in anger the Native Doctor slapped him and asked him if he’s not serious with performing the rituals and that he has 48hrs to provide someone or he’ll run mad. That she (my neighbour’s daughter) has been used previously.

“She has been used previously and that she’s not worth anything, and anyone who comes in contact with her sexually also carries the same curse, and that’s how it’ll be till eternity. He then called some people to throw her away. They came and carried her away.

“They dropped her in the middle of the road, with the intention that a trailer or truck will drive by and crush her to death. But luckily for her, the driver saw her in the middle of the road naked and stopped. He took off his shirt and covered her, moved her from the road and drove off.

“According to her she was just by the road seeing people passing by but she couldn’t say a word, they probably thought she was MAD. So a relative from the same village who knows her father saw her there and called her dad, that he saw her daughter sitting by the road looking Mad.

“And the Dad was shocked cos they’ve been trying to reach her on phone and her roommates in school don’t know her whereabouts. They found her somewhere in Ogun state and she came home this morning.

“Her parents are making preparations to take her back to ijebu to trace where and who used her for Rituals. Imagine having a beautiful face and nothing good is coming your way cos nobody is seeing you, someone made you a walking corpse cos you’re desperately in love with money.

“I used to think it’s a movie till it happened to my Neighbour. This is not a Story. It’s real; the World is wicked. Be careful out there please.”

Meanwhile, some Facebook users have expressed mixed reactions to the story. While some believe it was God’s intervention that saved the lady, others thought the story was fabricated.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family pressure and frustration Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family pressure and frustration
'Solo' wedding: Frustrated woman marries herself in a bar 'Solo' wedding Frustrated woman marries herself in a bar
Juju: Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga Juju Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga
Video: Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Religion And Mortality: New study shows that regular church goers live longer Religion And Mortality New study shows that regular church goers live longer
Unconventional Kindness: Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts

Recommended Videos

Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancée
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers'...bullet
3 Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married womenbullet
4 Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED...bullet
5 Bizzare Mortuary attendants steal the eyes of a dead...bullet
6 In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during...bullet
7 Shocking Women arrested for “praying” naked with male pastor...bullet
8 Fresh Boys Jealous boyfriends join 'Kupe Challenge' to...bullet
9 Rituals Couple and three other suspects arrested with 11...bullet
10 Video   Chinese ‘illegal miners’ beat up minister over...bullet

Related Articles

Juju Man threatens to take NAM1 to Nogokpo shrine over the Menzgold saga
Video Rock used as doorstep for the past 3 decades turns out to be $100K worth of meteorite
Religion And Mortality New study shows that regular church goers live longer
Unconventional Kindness Bank Manager steals money from rich customers' accounts to put in poor customers' accounts
Controlling Woman Woman lists 22 things her boyfriend is BANNED from doing
In Uganda Pastor, 7 women arrested for praying naked during church service
In Ashanti Region Grandmum, 60, poisons granddaughter, 7; commits suicide
Issues Pastor apologises for sending nude photos to married women
Duquesne Football player dies after jumping from 16th-floor window
Rituals Couple and three other suspects arrested with 11 human skulls

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
5 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
6 'New Technology' Women now using toothpaste to firm up sagging...bullet
7 Risky! Man fakes fatal motor accident just to propose to fiancéebullet
8 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet
9 Wonderful! Rock used as doorstep turns out to be $100K...bullet
10 Video Food service worker caught spitting in...bullet

Filla

In Ashanti Region Grandmum, 60, poisons granddaughter, 7; commits suicide
Conjugal bribe I have to bribe my wife with Sh 150 before she agrees to sex - Man protests
Duquesne Football player dies after jumping from 16th-floor window
Unbelievable 2-year-old shreds over $1,000 his parents saved to pay a debt
X
Advertisement