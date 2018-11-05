Pulse.com.gh logo
She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments

A lady has left Osofo Asamoah in pain after running away because his penis was too small for her.

  • Published:
She said my penis is too small – Osofo Asamoah laments play

Osofo Asamoah

The argument of ‘size matters in the bedroom’ seems to unending as Osofo Asamoah describes his experience where a lady left him after complaining his penis is too small.

This viral video would have your side in stitches with laughter. According to Osofo Asamoah, a lady left him because she felt his manhood was too small for her. He said, “She has left Osofo Asamoah. She said Asamoah has a small penis.” As he said these words, he expressed both surprise and angry that a woman can look at a pastor in the face and spew such words.

He said this incident happened after he had spent so much on her including a lavish wedding. And after doing all this did not even allow him to penetrate for even one day/night. He then suggested that she should have at least allowed him a single entry and withdrawal or brush at the entrance but she did not agree. According to him, she insisted that she wanted a huge penis.

The identity of the lady remained anonymous throughout the clip. Can you help us find her because we need her to answer a couple of serious ‘serious questions’?

