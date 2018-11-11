Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’

news

There was pandemonium in the Kenyan Provence of Kinangop when a man ‘buried’ days ago reappeared.

Paul Gicheche, 21, from Magumu in Kinangop is said to have arrived home to tears of joy while others fled following the bizarre incident.

The casual labourer went missing in September and the family reported the matter to Magumu Police Station.

Late last month, two bodies were found dumped in a forest in the Provence and were deposited a hospital morgue.

The family positively identified one of the bodies as Gicheche's, a postmortem conducted on November 5 and later buried on Tuesday, Kenyan news website SDE reports.

However, on Thursday evening a shaken Gicheche after learning what had happened presented himself to police and said he had been working in the nearby Longonot trading centre and was not aware of his ‘death’.