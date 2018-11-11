Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Shock as man returns home after his ‘burial’

Paul Gicheche, 21, from Magumu in Kinangop is said to have arrived home to tears of joy while others fled following the bizarre incident.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

There was pandemonium in the Kenyan Provence of Kinangop when a man ‘buried’ days ago reappeared.

READ MORE: Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral

Paul Gicheche, 21, from Magumu in Kinangop is said to have arrived home to tears of joy while others fled following the bizarre incident.

The casual labourer went missing in September and the family reported the matter to Magumu Police Station.

Late last month, two bodies were found dumped in a forest in the Provence and were deposited a hospital morgue.

The family positively identified one of the bodies as Gicheche's, a postmortem conducted on November 5 and later buried on Tuesday, Kenyan news website SDE reports.

READ MORE: Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married

However, on Thursday evening a shaken Gicheche after learning what had happened presented himself to police and said he had been working in the nearby Longonot trading centre and was not aware of his ‘death’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
Sex video has made me popular- Governor Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick

Recommended Videos

Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator Doctor saves premature baby with 'improvised' incubator
Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video) Lecturer mistakenly shows porn to students (Video)
Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video) Woman jumps into deep canal to save a drowning chicken (Video)



Related Articles

Photo of little boy staring at his father's obituary goes viral
Girl auctioned for 500 cows, three V8 cars gets married
Sex video has made me popular- Governor
Girl, 16, commits suicide after father caught her having sex
Mother ‘rents out’ her 14-year-old daughter to sex clients
Woman narrates how she killed her husband’s side chick
82-year-old woman reveals exercise she uses before sleeping with 39-year-boy
Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital
Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash

Filla

82-year-old woman reveals exercise she uses before sleeping with 39-year-boy
Two men show up to claim baby after woman gives birth at hospital
Husband shoots wife and brother after catching them in bed
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash
17-year-old girl auctioned for 520 cows, 3 Toyota V8 cars and huge cash
X
Advertisement