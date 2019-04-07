The female tutor has been sacked after the video clip highlighting shocking child abuse came to light.

The incident which reportedly happened in South Africa, has now caught the attention of many via social media. Media houses have now reportedly picked it up.

The video shows the seemingly upset teacher spanking the girl, probably under 5 years old.

The teacher is seen knocking a little girl to the ground before repeatedly kicking her.

She is also seen slapping the girl around the face.

The teacher was apparently upset that the little girl had vomited thereby giving the teacher work to do.

Authorities are also questioning the person who recorded the video for not intervening. A police spokesperson, Peter Masooa, said the woman appeared in court on March 28, 2019 after a fellow teacher opened a case of assault on the minor against her.