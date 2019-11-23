Adomfmonline reports that the couple died at midnight in their chamber and hall building. The wife was found in the kitchen floor with foam formed around her mouth and the husband hanging from the kitchen ceiling.

According to the father of the deceased, Kojo Baffoe, one of the apprentices of his deceased son whose name was given as Kwesi Peter, came for the keys to the shop and with no response to his numerous calls to his master, he, together with the apprentice, decided to break into the room.

And on breaking into the room, they found the lifeless bodies of the couple.

The bodies of the couple have been conveyed to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital by the Winneba District Police Command.