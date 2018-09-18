Pulse.com.gh logo
“Single women who refuse to be side chicks are very foolish” – Man


It is unclear what provoked the Nigerian man identified on Facebook as Otunba Oriyomi Soile to have descended so heavily on women without caring about whatever backlash his comment could engender.

“Single women who refuse to be side chicks are very foolish” – Otunba Oriyomi Soile play

A Nigerian man has launched an incomprehensible attack on single ladies who want to stand their grounds to ensure they find suitable men to settle with, describing them as “very foolish”.

Writing on a Facebook group platform, Otunba Oriyomi Soile said: “U don’t want to date a married man, bcos it will not end up in marriage abi, o ya tell me, how many of ur single guys both reigning and those u call ur ex has married u, oshi. Let me tell u, most of u will not be born if ur mothers were dat foolish, embrace wisdom.

“Every man is a prospective husband weda single or married, open ur eyes girl, ur husband may be dat married guy u are refusing or dat married guy u are not treating right bcos for ur mind he is married so na mugun. If u know u know, married guys rock. I am an advocate of polygamy, if this hurts ur sensitivity I am not sorry.”

“Single women who refuse to be side chicks are very foolish” – Otunba Oriyomi Soile play

 

Probably, the angry man had made advances towards some young ladies who turned him down because he is married, or he was only sharing his opinion, which he is entitled to.

As a matter of fact, Otunba Oriyomi Soile must be prepared to face feminists as they are likely to come at him.

