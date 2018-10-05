Slay queen refuses to pay for hairdo

news

A hilarious video circulating online shows a woman reported to be a hairdresser aggressively pulling hair she made for a lady who did not want to pay for her service.

The incident is reported to have happened in Ekpoma, Edo in Nigeria.

In the Instagram video posted online by Instablog9ja, the woman in the grey sweatpants is seen furiously attempting to remove the hair, while the said slay queen also tries to save herself.

At one point, a man from nowhere appears and takes over the fight, whips the alleged slay queen with what looks like a belt.

Watch the video below: