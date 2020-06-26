The man identified as Chidiebere Ogbonna chose integrity over riches and returned the mouth watery cash found after purchasing the noodles.

According to reports, the carton was partially filled with noodles coupled with bundles of N1000 notes.

Chidiebere said he got home, opened the carton and when he saw what was inside, he immediately returned it without hesitation.

Answering the question of why he returned the cash despite the hardship prevailing in the country, he said the money was not his, so there was no reason for him to keep it.

Man returns 1.8 million cash found in carton of indomie; he’ll now receive free product for 6 months

Reports say the surprised vendor who could not hold back his joy, thanked Chidiebere and told him to come back and collect a carton of indomie whenever he needs it till December.

READ ALSO: Remorseful Uber driver's tears force man whose car he crashed to give him money

The story has gained a lot of traction and from all the social media comments most people have expressed dissatisfaction with Chidiebere’s choice of action, with some wishing they were in his shoes.

Below are some of the comments:

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton

"Oh my God! 21st century Essau” – Social media react as man returns 1.8 million found in indomie carton