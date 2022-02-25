About 1500 Ghanaians including students who are studying various courses in the eastern European country have been stranded and calling for evacuation back to Ghana following the onslaught by Russia for the past three days.
Stranded Ghanaian students in Ukraine gather to pray for God’s help (video)
A sad video of some stranded Ghanaian students in Ukraine gathering to pray for God’s intervention as Russian forces attack the country with devastating explosives has emerged.
The government, through its Foreign Affairs Ministry, has said that it is liaising with relevant authorities to ensure all Ghanaians are evacuated back to Ghana safe and sound. It however urged them to find shelter for themselves while the efforts to come to their rescue continued.
Ghana does not have an embassy in Ukraine, so it has become difficult to handle the situation through bilateral means, and its citizens appear to be on their own in these difficult times.
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has deployed military forces to its neighbour with attacks on key military and security installations.
Reports say the Russian forces have advanced to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as the former advances in its quest to take control of the entire country.
Meanwhile, other world leaders have condemned Russia’s invasion of its neighbour and have started implementing sanctions against it.
Already, the United States of America, Japan, Australia have increased hard-hitting sanctions on Russia with other countries expected to join soon in a concerted effort to ensure that it ceased the globally condemned attack on humanity and the sovereignty of Ukraine.
Many lives including those of soldiers have been reported lost as a result of the deadly strikes launched on Ukraine by Russia.
Vladimir Putin has warned that any country that dares attempt to come near the situation that is said to have the potential to trigger a third world war would suffer instant debilitating consequences.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh