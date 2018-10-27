Street after deceased rape victim

news

A street has been named after a deceased rape victim in the Nigeria's state of Benue.

READ MORE: Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help

The late 13 years Ochanya Elizabeth Ochiga Ogbanje reportedly died following allegations of series of rape by her aunt’s husband and his son, identified as Andrew Ogbuja and Victor Inalegwu Ogbuja, respectively.

Her aunt was her guardian.

The Nigeria branch of the Internatonal Federation of Women lawyers (FIDA) is demanding justice for the late Ochanya.

A statement signed by the national secretary, Rhoda Prevail Tyoden, identified the late Ochanya Elizabeth Ogbanje as their client.

“Miss Ochanya’s case was first reported to FIDA Nigeria Benue State Branch in June 2018. She had suffered silently for six years and at the time of reporting, she was already suffering from vesicovaginal fistula (VVF) and other related health complications. It was actually in course of investigating her health complications that the sexual abuse and defilement was discovered, as the root cause of the problems," the statement noted.

READ MORE: Jesus painting survives infernal fire which reduced church to shambles

“Shortly after she started living there, the perverted father-son duo began sexually abusing her. She noted that it was her cousin, Victor, a final year student of Animal Production at the Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, who first defiled her, but that her uncle also started abusing her after she had reported his son to him," it further noted.