Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Stripped clubs are supposed to be fun, sweaty and smelly. But no one would expect to be sprayed with faeces instead of money or alcohol.

A disgusting but also hilarious video showed a striper spraying poop all over a girl whilst twerking in her face. You can actually see and hear the shit in the video.

READ ALSO: Nigerians dig up dirty buried frozen chicken to eat

I really don’t want to be in her shoes right now.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: