Student stabs teacher to death

A 24-year-old teacher has been stabbed to death by his student in South Africa, after he reprimanded him for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.

Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate, a teacher at the Ramotshere Technical Secondary School in Zeerust, North West, was allegedly stabbed and killed by a 17-year-old learner at the school on Thursday, September 13.

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga was “appalled” after the death of Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate.

“The stabbing incident happened in full view of a class that was in the process of writing an examination. The death of 24-year-old‚ Gadimang Daniel Mokolobate can only be described as an abhorrent travesty‚” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said it was “heartbreaking” to lose a teacher who had “so much potential for greatness”.

Mokolobate allegedly reprimanded the learner on Wednesday for skipping the queue at the school’s feeding programme.

The learner was arrested and the provincial education department is offering counselling at the school.

The incident comes after a learner was arrested at the Eldorado Park Secondary School in Johannesburg on Wednesday after pointing a gun at a teacher.

Motshekga said delinquency and lawless in schools was unacceptable.

“Parents‚ communities and law enforcement agencies all need to play their role to ensure that together we raise caring‚ responsible citizens and that our schools are protected from evil elements that threaten to destabilize.lindaikejisblog.com/ them.”

