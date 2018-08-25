Pulse.com.gh logo
Suspected gay attacked by angry friends in Madina


The fight against same sex relationships which is abhorred in Ghana was taken to an extreme on Thursday by a group of friends in the same neighborhood accusing another of being a gay, openly attacked and beat him up and together with his suspected 'partner' at Madina Zongo Junction in Accra.

The action which happened in the full glare of the public many of who thought he was a thief, was allegedly plotted by friends of one, Rabiu Seibou Mahammed who they claim has been suspected of being gay for a long time, in order to catch him red-handed.

Accordingly, when the friends heard he was going to meet a new 'boyfriend' he had met on Facebook and invited to meet him at a popular restaurant around the Zongo Junction hub of Madina, they decided to spy on him to find out what he was going to do.

According to eyewitness accounts, Mahammed and his visitor spent a long time at the restaurant chatting happily over drinks before finally walking out holding each other's hands which convinced the friends numbering over ten to believe they were heading somewhere to be intimate. They started shouting and hurling insulting language at Mahammed and his friend, before pouncing on them, beating them mercilessly.

"We saw the guys standing in a corner outside the restaurant for a long time so we were even wondering what they were up to when suddenly they caught the two guys coming out of the restaurant and started beating them, it was very bad and we even thought they had stolen something," an eyewitness said to anyone who cared to listen.

"It was a policeman who was directing traffic near the place who intervened, he told them to stop beating the guys and take them to the Police station. That was when the attackers explained that they were beating Mahammed their friend because he was gay and even his family supported their action," the narration continued.

"Everybody was surprised and started laughing including the Police man who told them to stop beating him but they vowed to keep on attacking him in their neighbourhood until he stops having gay relationships. According to them, he is a disgrace to his highly religious family and must be forced to stop being gay," it added.

Credit: Adacommunityonline.com

