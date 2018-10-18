Pulse.com.gh logo
Suspects confess to selling 31 human heads and other body parts

The suspects were arrested by a Police Joint Investigative team, following the arrest of the principal suspect, Azeez Yakubu.

Police of Ilorin Kwara state in Nigeria have arrested eight suspects who have confessed to selling 31 human heads and many more other body parts to some eminent people of the country.

Reports say the suspects were arrested by a Police Joint Investigative team, following the arrest of the principal suspect, Azeez Yakubu, in whose house 11 human skulls, human bones, hairs, and powder suspected to be ground human bones and charms were found.

Law enforcement officers were compelled to search Yakubu’s upon on October 5th following reports of missing persons, kidnapping, murder, killings for rituals, and exhuming of the dead, removal of human skulls and other human parts. 

Police spokesman, deputy commissioner Jimoh Moshood is reported as saying the Inspector General of Police on receipt of the situation report from the Kwara State Police Command, immediately directed the IGP Monitoring Unit to proceed to Kwara State and assist the Kwara State Police Command in their investigation of the matter, arrest perpetrators for the law to take its course. 

“The Police Joint Investigation Team on arrival in Ilorin, Kwara State on the 5th of October, 2018 assisted by the personnel of ‘D’ Divisional Police Headquarters, Adewole, Kwara Police Command, working on actionable intelligence from public spirited individuals in the area, swung into action, obtained search warrant and moved into the house of one Azeez Yakub.

“Further investigations by the Special Team of the IGP Monitoring Unit led to the arrest of Seven other suspects, Azeez Yakub, Abdulrasaq Babamale, Aishat Yunisa, Lukman Saka, Ahmed Yahaya, Abdulfatai Kadri a.k.a (Adedoyin) – Vigilante Commander, Adeta Zone, Ilorin, Soliu Ayinde a.k.a Baba Fawasi, Abdulganiyu Bamidele,” Jimoh Moshood said.

Investigations are still ongoing to unravel the said eminent people the suspects claimed to have been selling the human parts to.

