Tailor jailed 10 years for defiling seven-year old girl

A tailor believed to be in his early 30’s has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for having sex with a seven-year old girl at Baatsona in Accra, GNA reports.

Maxwell Antwi, aka Akora, was sentenced after he had pleaded guilty to a charge of defilement.

The Court, presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku, convicted Antwi on his own plea and sentenced him accordingly.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire narrated that the complainant in the matter is a mason and father of the victim; a class two pupil.

He said the convict, the complainant and victim resided in the same area and that on August 4, this year, at about 1000 hours, the victim complained of abdominal pains with blood stains in her pants, which she showed to her parents.

Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim was questioned as to whether she had been carnally known by a man, which she declined.

On August 16, this year, at about 1530 hours, the victim again saw blood stains in her pants and drew the attention of her mother who also informed the complainant about it.

According to prosecution, when the victim was interrogated she said in July 2016, she went playing in the convict’s premise and the convict came and carried her into his room upstairs in an uncompleted building where he had sex with her.

After the act, prosecution said the convict warned the victim not to disclose to anyone else she would die.

The victim, prosecution said, for fear of her life, also kept the ordeal to herself until she started experiencing blood stains in her pant and pains in the abdomen before she informed her parents about her ordeal.

Prosecution said a report was made to the Police at Baatsona Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit and a medical form was issued to complainant to send the victim for treatment.

Antwi was subsequently arrested and detained for interrogation, but in his cautioned statement, denied the offence.