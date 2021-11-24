Take GHC745k & accept divorce – "Rich" man says he married wife because she was affordable

He disclosed in a letter to a relationship advisor which has been circulating online that he only married the mother of his two children out of pity.

He added that at the time of their marriage, he was not rich, so she was the one he could afford but he is now willing to give her half of his entire riches (N50 million)to her to accept a divorce.

He further revealed that he has done terrible things over the period to infuriate his wife to voluntarily leave but because she feels privileged to be his wife, she accommodates his follies.

According to the man, his side-chick has refused to marry him unless he divorces his wife. His wife too who doesn’t want to leave him is begging him not to dump her, and that she is willing to accept his second wife.

Read his letter below:

Take GHC745k & accept divorce – Man says he married his wife because she was affordable but he’s now rich Pulse Ghana

