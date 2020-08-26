  1. Filla

Take this quiz and let's see how many regional ministers you know by heart

Andreas Kamasah
Even when there were 10 regions in Ghana, most people had a difficulty remembering the ministers of the various regions. Now, there has been an increase by 6 more regions, let's see how many regional ministers you know by heart.

Ahafo region

Simon Osei-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Evans Opoku Bobie Next question

Ashanti region

Evans Opoku Bobie
Simon Osei-Mensah
Kofi Amoakohene
Simon Osei-Mensah Next question

Bono region

Eric Kwakye Darfour
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Ishmael Ashitey
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson Next question

Bono East region

Kofi Amoakohene
Salifu Saeed
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah
Kofi Amoakohene Next question

Central region

Eric Kwakye Darfour
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Kwamena Duncan
Kwamena Duncan Next question

Eastern region

Archibald Yao Letsa
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Solomon Namliit Boar
Eric Kwakye Darfour Next question

Greater Accra region

Ishmael Ashitey
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Ishmael Ashitey Next question

North East region

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Solomon Namliit Boar
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Solomon Namliit Boar Next question

Northern region

Rockson Ayine Bukari
Salifu Saeed
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Salifu Saeed Next question

Oti region

Dr. Hafiz Salih
Ishmael Ashitey
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah Next question

Savannah region

Eric Kwakye Darfour
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Salifu Adam Braimah
Salifu Adam Braimah Next question

Upper East region

Archibald Yao Letsa
Solomon Namliit Boar
Rockson Ayine Bukari
Rockson Ayine Bukari Next question

Upper West region

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Dr. Hafiz Salih Next question

Volta region

Simon Osei-Mensah
Kofi Amoakohene
Archibald Yao Letsa
Archibald Yao Letsa Next question

Western region

Evans Opoku Bobie
Simon Osei-Mensah
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Next question

Western North region

Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu Next question
Your score: Are you still thinking Ghana has 10 regions. 6 more have been created oo
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Great job! You really up to date
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: This is too bad! sit up!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Ghana
Andreas Kamasah
Andreas Kamasah More from the author »
