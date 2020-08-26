Take this quiz and let's see how many regional ministers you know by heart
Even when there were 10 regions in Ghana, most people had a difficulty remembering the ministers of the various regions. Now, there has been an increase by 6 more regions, let's see how many regional ministers you know by heart.
Ahafo region
Simon Osei-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Evans Opoku Bobie Next question
Ashanti region
Evans Opoku Bobie
Simon Osei-Mensah
Kofi Amoakohene
Simon Osei-Mensah Next question
Bono region
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Ishmael Ashitey
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson Next question
Bono East region
Kofi Amoakohene
Salifu Saeed
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah
Kofi Amoakohene Next question
Central region
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Kwamena Duncan
Kwamena Duncan Next question
Eastern region
Archibald Yao Letsa
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Solomon Namliit Boar
Eric Kwakye Darfour Next question
Greater Accra region
Ishmael Ashitey
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Ishmael Ashitey Next question
North East region
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Solomon Namliit Boar
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Solomon Namliit Boar Next question
Northern region
Rockson Ayine Bukari
Salifu Saeed
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Salifu Saeed Next question
Oti region
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Ishmael Ashitey
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah
Kwasi Owusu Yeboah Next question
Savannah region
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Salifu Adam Braimah
Salifu Adam Braimah Next question
Upper East region
Archibald Yao Letsa
Solomon Namliit Boar
Rockson Ayine Bukari
Rockson Ayine Bukari Next question
Upper West region
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Evans Opoku Bobie
Dr. Hafiz Salih
Dr. Hafiz Salih Next question
Volta region
Simon Osei-Mensah
Kofi Amoakohene
Archibald Yao Letsa
Archibald Yao Letsa Next question
Western region
Evans Opoku Bobie
Simon Osei-Mensah
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah
Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah Next question
Western North region
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu
Eric Kwakye Darfour
Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson
Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu Next question
Share your score:
Share your score:
Share your score:
Share your score:
Ads
End of ads block
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh