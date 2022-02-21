Tamale businessman watches helplessly as fire burns bundles of his money (photos)

“Actually, we wanted to take it to the bank but because of the weekend, it is my brother who usually takes it to the bank but he travelled to Walewale for work so he came yesterday in the afternoon and you know usually the bank doesn’t work during the weekend so we left the money so that on Monday we can take it to the bank but unfortunately this incident happened and everything was burnt,” Jawab cried as quoted by Adomonline.com.

Fire burns bundles of Ghana Cedis Pulse Ghana

Aside from him, some tearful victims of the inferno told Adom News it is a big blow to their businesses as the items in the warehouse were completely destroyed.

“As you can see, everything is burnt, these are some of few things we’re able to get, the rest are burnt and I have nothing to say, I leave everything in the hands of God,” a victim, Mumuni Zakia is quoted as having said.

Reports say the devastating incident occurred on Sunday dawn and destroyed a lot of property belonging to the occupants including a huge amount of cash, provisions, clothes, foodstuff, glasses, among others.

Ghana National Fire Service Personnel managed to save some other rooms, stores and houses around the scene.

The fire is suspected to have started from an empty room with no occupant and then spread to the others.

ADOII Baba Hudu, the spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service in the Northern Region said his outfit got a distress call around 5:08 am officers were quickly deployed to the scene.

“When we got here, the fire was already at the fully developed stage considering the content of the fire and the building in question so our aim was to prevent the fire from spreading to other parts of the house and then adjoining buildings within the area,” he said.

The Northern region has already recorded more than 78 fire cases within this year.

ADOII Baba Hudu said investigations are ongoing to ascertain the cause of the fire.