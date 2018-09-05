news

Police in Reedsburg, a city in Sauk County of Wisconsin, USA have reportedly arrested parents of a teenage boy who allegedly died during a 40-day fasting.

According to reports, the Nigerian parents, Kehinde Omosebi, 49, and Titilayo Omosebi, 48 were picked up and charged on Tuesday with child neglect causing death and child neglect causing great bodily harm.

Chief Timothy Becker of the Reedsburg police station is reported as saying the deceased’s father, Kehinde Omosebi walked to his outfit to file a report of his son’s death on Friday.

He added that when his investigators followed up to the said home, the doors were padlocked on the inside, leaving the officers with no option, but to break in.

It is reported that upon entering the room, the investigators discovered an “extremely emaciated and deceased” teenager as well as a gaunt 11-year-old child and an equally malnourished Titilayo, mother of the deceased.

Kehinde who claimed to be a “religious minister affiliated with Cornerstone Reformation Ministries” told the police that they had begun the fasting on July 19.

Titilayo was reportedly taken to the Sauk County Jail after she refused medical treatment on religious grounds at a hospital where she and her 11-year-old surviving child had been sent.

The surviving child is reported to have been kept in a protective custody at Children’s Hospital in Madison.

Meanwhile, the couple are reportedly eating while in jail. It is not clear whether they have ended the fasting or it was necessitated by hardship in the first place.