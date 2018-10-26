Pulse.com.gh logo
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help

People do not know what to make of this video circulating on Instagram. Breathing, an involuntary necessary action that keeps us alive is apparently the evil afflicting this poor boy.

  • Published:
Teenager who is addicted to breathing calls for help play

The boy who is addicted to breathing

As my Nigerian friends would say, “something would not kill person …chai”. A teenager talks about his addiction to breathing and how he needs help to stop.

People do not know what to make of this video circulating on Instagram. Breathing, an involuntary necessary action that keeps us alive is apparently the evil afflicting this poor boy. This 19-year old Christian said he has tried to find things to stop breathing but that hasn’t worked out well. 

READ ALSO: Man reveals that guys steal used panties for juju

He said, “This one time I was sleeping … and the next day I woke up and I was breathing” He also talked about his favourite type of breathing. Accordingly, Christian breathes 20 million times a day which is more than the number of times average adult breathes. And apparently, doctors have labelled the condition as the ‘nigga you about to die’ disease.

Just like you and also very confused. Is this boy really sick or it’s all a joke?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

