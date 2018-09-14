news

A cannabis seller arrested by the Kogi State’s chapter Nigeria’s National Drug Law Enforcement Agency was bold enough to justify his illicit trade to the officers, saying “there is no job anywhere”.

Abdullahi Sheidu was reportedly caught selling Cannabis Sativa weighing 1.4kg and Tramadol 50g to workers of a Chinese Company located along Okene Lokoja Abuja road at Kabba junction near Lokoja.

However, the suspected criminal said the general economic hardship in the oil rich West Africa’s most populous country was what compelled him to engage in the illegality to cater for his family.

The father of five is quoted as saying: “I have been in this business for over four months. Hardship led me into this.

There is no job anywhere and I discovered that, some workers in this Chinese Company like taking Indian hemp and tramadol, so I decided to opt into the business.

From this business, I usually gather little money on daily basis to feed my family”

Abdullahi Sheidu is reported to have been arrested alongside with Okoye Daniel Maxwell Egbo, Mohammed Sanni Danlami, Mona Mathew, Ejima Sunday and Gambo Adamu in a separate location for trafficking Cannabis, Codeine and Rophynol.

Yabaleftonline.ng reported that Okoye Daniel and Maxwell were arrested along Okene Lokoja road after concealing 66 bottles Codeine and 40g of Rohypnol inside a Luxurious bus, on their way to Abuja from Enugu State.