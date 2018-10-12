This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed

news

A beekeeper has decided to stay within the laws whilst enjoying some really good stuff too. His solution was to train his bees to make honey from cannabis instead of flowers.

So the bees feed off resin from the hemp plants instead of nectar. And no, the bees don’t get high whilst feeding on the plants.

According to the beekeeper, this is because bees don’t have an ‘endocannabinoid’ system. He believes it brings together the health benefits of both honey and weed.

This is the very first ever of its kind to be made, he calls it the ‘Cannahoney’. Would you spread ‘cannahoney’ on your toast for breakfast?

