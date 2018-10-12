Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed


This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed

This is the very first ever of its kind to be made, he calls it the ‘Cannahoney’.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This beekeeper trains his bees to make honey from weed play

Bees and weed

A beekeeper has decided to stay within the laws whilst enjoying some really good stuff too. His solution was to train his bees to make honey from cannabis instead of flowers.

So the bees feed off resin from the hemp plants instead of nectar. And no, the bees don’t get high whilst feeding on the plants.

According to the beekeeper, this is because bees don’t have an ‘endocannabinoid’ system. He believes it brings together the health benefits of both honey and weed.

READ ALSO: “Ladies, control your man’s manhood, use it to make money” – Actress

This is the very first ever of its kind to be made, he calls it the ‘Cannahoney’. Would you spread ‘cannahoney’ on your toast for breakfast?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram

#cannahoney

A post shared by @ naturalworldorder on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head Man nearly dies after experimenting with a condom over his head
14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked feminine 14-year-old boy murdered publicly because he looked feminine
A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move together
Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed Man steals 52 computers 3 weeks after he was employed
Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death Pastor allegedly shoots himself to death
‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client ‘Handsome’ beauty therapist jailed for sexually assaulting client

Recommended Videos

“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens
Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner Outrageous! Chinese restaurant under probe for charging 8 people $58,000 for dinner
Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so he can breathe better



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due to family...bullet
3 Disappointment! Lady left with huge debt after fiancé failed to show...bullet
4 Interesting! Naked cleaner reveals what happens when she cleans...bullet
5 Nemesis Man using Google Street View to get direction, catches...bullet
6 Yawa Fella Makafui’s ‘true background’ exposed by fed up...bullet
7 Photos Lady runs 'mad' after allegedly sleeping with a...bullet
8 True Love Man kneels down to kiss his bride with dwarfismbullet
9 A family of 5 ‘mad’ members who always move togetherbullet
10 Video Best friends fight in church as pastor says one...bullet

Top Videos

1 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
2 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
3 Video Corpse refuses to be buried, leads villagers to its killer’s housebullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 Strange! Woman finds sanitary pads in restaurant foods in 2...bullet
6 Strange!!! This woman says she gives birth every year without...bullet
7 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
8 Unthinkable! Togo is a no-go area for robbers, this video...bullet
9 Unimaginable! Man plunges 8-inch knife into his skull so...bullet
10 Strange! This woman says she gives birth every year...bullet

Filla

“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens
“Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queens warn women
Pet python strangles owner to death
Terrible Pet python strangles owner to death
Google Maps Husband divorces wife after spotting her with another man on Google Maps
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
Hamisi Mohamed from Kenya emerges as WorldRemit and Arsenal FC’s Future Star
X
Advertisement