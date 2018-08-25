Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex


Strange But True This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex

The couple were told by their obstetrician, Liu Hongmei, that they’d been having sex the wrong way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
This couple want babies but don't know how to have sex play

The couple were told by their obstetrician, Liu Hongmei, that they’d been having sex the wrong way.

(Hong Kong City Portal)

A couple who are desperate to have babies were shocked when a doctor informed them that they have wrong knowledge of having sex to conceive.

According to the Guiyang Evening Post, the couple hail from Bijie city in South West region of China.

It was further reported that the Chinese couple was told by Guizhou province obstetrician, Liu Hongmei that they’d been having sex the wrong way.

Hongmei discovered that the 24-year-old wife was still a virgin despite being married and having sex with her 26-year-old husband for four years.

“The couple were very young, the man 26 and the woman 24. They were very healthy, but, despite being married for four years, couldn’t conceive. Their family was giving them a lot of stress because of it,” Hongmei said.

play (Doctor NDTV)

 

ALSO READ: Man divorces wife for giving birth like a 'rabbit'

Couple mistake anal sex for vaginal sex

Hongmei further told Guiyang Evening Post that the wife confessed that sex was usually quite painful and this raised concerns about a gynecological disease.

The doctor, however, said, upon examination, the wife was discovered to still be a virgin.

This discovery led Hongmei to check the woman’s anus. And it was then it was confirmed that the couple had mistakenly been having anal sex for four years of marriage.

The couple were each handed a sex-education handbook and some “guidelines” before by the doctor after which the woman got pregnant after a more-successful attempt at sexual intercourse.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Recommended Articles

Culture: 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free Culture 5 things you can’t do in the presence of elderly people and go scot-free
Video: Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she slept with
Forgery: MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools at the same time
Video: Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol? Video Is this man under the influence of Tramadol or just alcohol?
Ooops! Couple that fails to conceive for 4 years had mistakenly been having anal sex Ooops! Couple that fails to conceive for 4 years had mistakenly been having anal sex
Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
2 Forgery MP in trouble for attending both primary and secondary schools...bullet
3 Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people...bullet
4 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries...bullet
5 In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in churchbullet
6 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
7 Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with...bullet
8 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet
9 Unthinkable! Wife cuts off husband's head, buries him in...bullet
10 Video Slay queen beaten for stealing sperm of man she...bullet

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
3 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
4 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
5 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
6 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt advises womenbullet
7 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
8 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato...bullet
9 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
10 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet

Filla

Nigeria is one of the worst places in the world to raise children
Pulse List 10 countries you should avoid raising kids or starting a family
“Don't pray while naked, you're seducing God, it’s witchcraft”-Pastor Ben Dzwa
Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor
Lake Victoria Man survives crocodile attack in 2016, killed by hippo in 2018
Who is the most stubborn man in the Bible?
Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?