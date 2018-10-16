Pulse.com.gh logo
This fish is beer whilst cruising on a boat


Hooked unto the side of the boat, this fish proved it has stamina more than most people when it kept on slurping up beer from the can without letting go of its stronghold.

  • Published:
This fish is drinking beer whilst cruising on a boat with its human friends play

The beer-lover fish

I have always said and would maintain that social media remains undefeated. I got the shock of my life when I happened upon a fish enjoying a man of beer with some men on a boat.

In the video, a fish which looked like a curious cross between a fish and a rat seemed to be having the time of his life enjoying a beer with his human buddies.

READ ALSO: Meet the dog undergoing training to become ‘zoomlion’

Hooked unto the side of the boat, this fish proved it has stamina more than most people when it kept on slurping up beer from the can without letting go of its stronghold.

This might prove that after all beer isn’t so bad, is it?

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

