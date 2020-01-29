A Ghanaian female singer Onyameba Betty has no legs but she still appreciates God for giving her life despite her condition.

Reports say she lost her limbs through a terrible accident and has since been living without legs.

A social media user Oppong Jeremiah posted photos of her singing gospel songs at various events as part of her contribution to the work of God, and to also inspire others.

''An Enviable, affable and a strong lady indeed Accident couldn’t Comprehend her not ...The accident was to break her down But surprisingly it rather encouraged and strengthened her to uplift the good Name of the Lord through worship And inspirational songs...Isn’t she Amazing? Enjoy your day. May God bless you for allowing yourself to be an instrument to ya maker,'' Jeremiah wrote in celebration of Betty on her birthday in December 2019.

The level of resilience with which Betty is involved in the work of God despite having no legs makes her a source of inspiration for the people of Toase in the Ashanti region where she comes from, and beyond.

According to Yen.com, Onyameba Betty received her secondary education at Toase Senior High School (TOSS) and has since been enormously involved in the Kingdom business.

Her ambition is to win souls for God and that is what she does through her powerful ministrations.

Some social media photos show her with veteran gospel musician Elder Mireku, a good sign of Betty becoming a great gospel singer.