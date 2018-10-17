Pulse.com.gh logo
This ‘human’ dog is able to open the gate all by itself

A video circulating online shows a dog returning home after curfew and unlocking locked gate.

This 'human' dog is able to open the gate all by itself

The dog


If this is how your dog then the ‘beware of dogs’ signage should definitely be upon your gate. The amazing dog was able to unlock the gate latch as effortlessly as its human owners would.

A video circulating online shows a dog returning home after curfew and unlocking locked gate. Gates are meant to either keep us in or keep intruders out, but this dog is determined to break the rule so it could come and go whenever it wanted. 

It simply stood on its hind legs and used it’s to unlatch the gate so he could go inside. Then it proceeded to trot elegantly into the compound.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

 

