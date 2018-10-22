Pulse.com.gh logo
Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their money was wasted

The mysterious video happens to be a video of the wedding ceremony of Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold's sister, Sima Brew. In the video, you can see him spraying dollar bills on the newlyweds as they danced.

Afia Schwarzenegger reminds Menzgold customers of how their money was wasted play

NAM1 throwing dollars

The battle for closure still reigns on as the CEO of Menzgold has gone mute on its depositors. Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a video to add more fuel to the conspiracy theories.

The queen of comedy has decided to be a thorn in Menzgold’s flesh until they cough up the money supposedly owed to her mum. Today, she shared a video which is captioned as, “Dear Menzgold customers, today 22/10/18 I just want to remind you of how your money was squandered!!! It is raining dollars …”

The mysterious video happens to be a video of the wedding ceremony of Nana Appiah Mensah, the CEO of Menzgold’s sister, Sima Brew. Sima Brew also heads the Brew Consult, a sub-division of Zylofone and also the Zylofone fashion icon. In the video, you can see him spraying dollar bills on the couple as they danced. Also, the décor speaks volumes about how extravagant the ceremony was.

Is it really the Menzgold customer’s money that was spent to organize the lavish wedding?

WATCH NAM1 SPRAYING DOLLARS IN THE AIR:

 

