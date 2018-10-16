Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends

news

It’s quite common to see people jumping on trends but sometimes they do take it too far. Same can be said of this lady who decided to hold her bridal shower in a river.

The viral photo showed a lady sitting on a throne-like chair smack in the middle of a river with five other ladies flanked around her. She was dressed in a gold dress with a crown on her head whilst the other wore dark-coloured dresses.

At first glance, one would mistake the ‘unusual’ photo with a movie but upon further investigations, it turned out to be a bridal shower. We all know a bridal shower is celebrated usually at places where good memories were made like favourite restaurants, homes etc.

Maybe returning to the river fits their purpose perfectly. I wonder if her husband is aware of this development?

CHECK OUT THE PICS HERE: