Check out how this lady held her bridal shower in a river with her friends

The viral photo showed a lady sitting on a throne-like chair smack in the middle of a river with five other ladies flanked around her for her bridal shower.
The viral photo showed a lady sitting on a throne-like chair smack in the middle of a river with five other ladies flanked around her. She was dressed in a gold dress with a crown on her head whilst the other wore dark-coloured dresses.
READ ALSO: Meet the ‘corporate’ hawker who sells nuts in a pan
At first glance, one would mistake the ‘unusual’ photo with a movie but upon further investigations, it turned out to be a bridal shower. We all know a bridal shower is celebrated usually at places where good memories were made like favourite restaurants, homes etc.
Maybe returning to the river fits their purpose perfectly. I wonder if her husband is aware of this development?