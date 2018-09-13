Pulse.com.gh logo
This newly found fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface


Video This newly discovered fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface

The strange fish were discovered during an international expedition to explore the depths of the Atacama Trench, one of the deepest parts of the Pacific Ocean, located near the coast of Peru.

This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface play

There are different species of fish, some of which have some strange characteristics, but scientists at Newcastle University have reportedly discovered three new species of deep-sea snail fish with a very unique feature.

As soon as they are brought out of their natural environment to the surface of the earth, the snailfish “rapidly melts”.

According to odditycentral.com, the squishy fish were discovered during an international expedition to explore the depths of the Atacama Trench, one of the deepest parts of the Pacific Ocean, located near the coast of Peru.

The news website reported that researchers lowered special cameras to a depth of approximately 7,500 meters, where temperatures are just above freezing and pressures are far higher than any human could survive.

This new species of fish melts rapidly when brought to the surface play

 

However, these extreme conditions at the bottom of the Atacama Trench were very congenial for three new fish species currently known as the pink, purple and blue Atacama snailfish.

A researcher at Newcastle University, Thomas Linley is quoted as saying: “There is something about the snailfish (fish of the family Liparidae) that allows them to adapt to living very deep. Beyond the reach of other fish they are free of competitors and predators. As the footage clearly shows, there are lots of invertebrate prey down there, and the snailfish are the top predator. They seem to be quite active and look very well-fed.” 

Another intriguing feature of the snailfish is that despite the bad conditions at the bottom of the sea, they were specially created to withstand them.

 

Reports say the hardest parts of their body are the teeth and the tiny bones in their inner ears as well as a squishy, gelatinous mass that can withstand the immense pressures of the deep sea.

Having been used to the harsh condition in the sea, the snailfish are not able to survive on the surface of the earth.

Thomas Linley said: “Without the extreme pressure and cold to support their bodies, they are extremely fragile and melt rapidly when brought to the surface.”

