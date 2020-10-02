This quiz shows if you threw your notebooks away immediately after completing school
When a man experiences a collection of symptoms, including fatigue and a decrease in libido attributed to a gradual decline in testosterone levels, it is said that the man is suffering from
Hernia
Andropause
Menopause
Animals such as insects, birds, and bats, water, wind, and even plants themselves, when self-pollination occurs within a closed flower are collectively referred to as
Agents of pollination
Pollinators
Betweeners
When the pollen from a male part of a plant is transferred to a female part of a plant, causing fertilisation and production of seeds it is said that… has taken place.
Fertilisation
Sexual intercourse
Pollination
When an outdoor air is introduced into a space to control indoor air quality by diluting and displacing indoor pollutants, it is referred to as?
Ventilation
Demolition
Osmosis
A breeze blowing towards the land from the sea, especially during the day owing to the relative warmth of the land is known as …?
Land breeze
Sea breeze
Ventilation
The difference between zoophilia and bestiality is that, the former has to do with a mere sexual attraction towards non-human animals, while the latter involves the act of having a cross-species sexual activity between humans and non-human animals.
They are both the same
False
True
When the Sun, Moon and Earth are aligned resulting in a portion of the Earth being engulfed in a shadow cast by the Moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight,...
Solar eclipse occurs
Lunar eclipse occurs
Earthly eclipse occurs
What happens when the Moon moves into the Earth's shadow with the Sun, Earth, and Moon being exactly or very closely aligned with Earth between the other two?
Lunar eclipse
Solar eclipse
Earthly eclipse
A large spiral system of about several hundred billion stars, one of which is the Sun is known as...?
Galaxy
Milky Way
Solar system
The biggest groups of stars that can be seen in the sky are called galaxies?
Milky way
Solar system
Galaxy
