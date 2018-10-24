Pulse.com.gh logo
This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best on the Internet now

These campaign videos believed to of Nigerian origin comes in three versions. And they all speak out against drug abuse.

This ‘SAY NO TO DRUGS’ campaign is the best in the Internet now play

Say no to drugs.

The fight against drug abuse is still very fierce as the youth struggle to distance themselves from the cancerous habit. This campaigns are very informative as well as comical.

Nevertheless, watching them would give you an eerie feeling of being schooled. These campaign videos believed to of Nigerian origin comes in three versions.

The first video depicts a couples fighting to get themselves out to the situation before they get wounded. In the second version, the actor has a heap of white power whilst advising the youth about the dangers. The last one is about a drug addict suffering from withdrawal syndrome.

 The rate at which the incidence of drug abuse is being recorded is very alarming. Our institutions are doing all their best to curb this deadly trend. But our duty to take care of ourselves physically and psychologically.

Say no to drugs!

WATCH FIRST VIDEO HERE:

WATCH SECOND VIDEO HERE:

 

WATCH THE THIRD VIDEO HERE:

