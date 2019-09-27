A video circulating online shows panellists of a political TV show going berserk and demolishing the studios and using the wreckages to attack one another.

Although the incident happened about three months ago on an Arab TV, it is important to note that those who are always cited as the yardstick in measuring politics in Africa are not perfect after all.

READ ALSO: Ex-president Rawlings ‘charges’ God to give him 100 years on earth for fairness sake

Well, violence is condemnable whether it is political in nature or any other form, regardless of which race or class of people involved.

Watch the video below and form your opinion: