Two of the men, said to be students at the Federal University of Technology in Imo State, Nigeria, were found dead following the incident.

Police have now confirmed the death of a third man, and suspect the group was using drugs at the time of the incident at the Sunshine Lodge.

The victims have been named as Ugochukwa Kingsley, Richard and Aka Uche.

"I can confirm that a third student is dead, thee state commissioner of police Rabiu Ladodo said."I just got the information today [Thursday] that he has died."

He added: "He died in the hospital where he was admitted. His death has increased to three the number of persons who died from the incident."

Ladodo said the girl among them is alive, adding: "I learnt that her condition is stable.’

He says substances believed to be Indian hemp and Tramadol were found at the scene.

The police in Nigeria had said earlier ‘On April 2, information was received from the caretaker of the Sunshine Lodge in Ihiagwa, Owerri, that the students of the Federal University of Technology Ugochukwa Kingsley, Richard and Aka Uche were engaged in a sex romp with another student at the same university.

"Police detectives from the Nekede Division rushed to the scene and found the four victims completely naked and unconscious.

"Officers recovered substances suspected to be Indian hemp and Tramadol at the scene."